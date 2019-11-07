Company news: BSE

Stocks

BSE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry for spreading awareness to SMEs and startup companies on the benefits of listing on BSE SME and Startups Platform. The collaboration aims to boost business of the enrolled startups and SMEs universally to create a global financial impact. Shares of BSE closed gained 0.76 per cent at ₹541.30 on the NSE.

