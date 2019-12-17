Stocks

BSE signs MoU with IHS Markit

BSE on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with IHS Markit, a global information services provider, to facilitate the joint development of a new service to provide valuation of fixed income securities in India.

The service, which BSE aims to roll out in the first half of 2020, will be offered to on-shore and offshore clients. Shares of BSE closed at ₹491.41, down 0.30 per cent, on the NSE.

