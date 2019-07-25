Stocks

BSE’s India INX daily turnover crosses all-time high of ₹ 31,253 crore

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 25, 2019 Published on July 25, 2019

BSE-owned India International Exchange (India INX) on Thursday registered an all-time high daily turnover of over ₹ 31,253 crore (USD 4.5 billion) on its derivative segment.

The average daily trading volumes have crossed over ₹ 11,225 crore (USD 1.63 billion) in 2019 while the cumulative trading turnover has crossed the ₹ 27,83,766 crore (USD 403 billion) mark driven by a substantial jump in market participation, the statement said.

India INX “witnessed an all-time high turnover of over USD 4.5 billion (₹ 31,253 crore approx) on its derivative segment in daily trading turnover on July 25, 2019,” the exchange said in a statement.

India INX, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BSE, is India’s first International Exchange set up at Gujarat International Finance Tech-City (GIFT City). It provides competitive advantage in terms of tax structure and supportive regulatory framework.

