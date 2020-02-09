Budget impact: The return of share buyback offers

Solutions for sustainability
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
Share buyback offers will make a comeback post April 2020 when the new tax regime with regard to dividend distribution tax (DDT) announced in this year’s Budget, kicks-in.
The peak tax outgo for company promoters in case of buyback offers will be just 10 per cent plus a small surcharge. Instead, the peak tax outgo against dividends received will be 43 per cent. Such massive savings in tax outgo will lead to promoters choosing the buyback offers to distribute surplus cash instead of dividends, experts told BusinessLine.
Experts are of the view that buyback offers will still be a major draw as tax outgo is next to nothing for a large number of promoters under the scheme.
Market regulator SEBI allows buyback transactions as regular stock market sale purchase deals; these got exemption from capital gains tax from 2015 onwards.
Once companies deduct 20 per cent on the surplus cash and gives away rest of the money to shareholders and promoters in the buyback offer, the money in the hands of recipients will attract only long term capital gains tax (LTCG). The peak rate of LTCG is 11.96 per cent. For the promoters, the tax outgo will be negligible as no LTCG is applicable on the gains made above their holding value up to 2018. LTCG was re-imposed in 2018 Budget and gains before that are grandfathered.
“Easy way for most companies could be to declare bonus shares and then go for buyback offers,” said a senior partner with one of the Big 4 tax consultants.
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
A joint project educating Uttar Pradesh farmers on sustainable agriculture practices has helped improve ...
Dheberia embroidery with sheep wool empowers the Rabari pastoral community
Going back to traditional foods could reduce malnutrition and promote livelihood options
With the Budget offering little to boost consumption, companies are left to their own devices to navigate the ...
The Budget 2020, set against the complex backdrop of a slowing Indian economy, has proven to be an incremental ...
April futures of gold oscillate between ₹40,000 and ₹41,300
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-contender is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...