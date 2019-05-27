Budget reform expectations lift Sensex to new high

Calm in global markets and anticipation of big-bang reforms in the next Union Budget by the government are keeping India’s stock markets buoyant, experts told BusinessLine.

The Sensex gained 0.63 per cent or 248 points to close at 39,683. The broader Nifty index rose 0.68 per cent or 80 points to close at 11,924.

There is also an expectation that the Reserve Bank of India may cut interest rates on the back of consistently benign inflation, traders said.

Both domestic and foreign funds have been euphoric since election results as the BJP-led government was able to win a decisive mandate, which could help it push tough reforms.

“Technically, with the markets surging higher, the underlying trend remains up. A further upside is likely in the near term once the immediate resistance of 11,957 is taken out by the Nifty index. The crucial supports to watch for resumption of weakness is at 11,812-11,658 on the Nifty,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in Sensex on Monday rising 5.78 per cent. Other stocks that gained up to 4 per cent included YES Bank, NTPC, L&T, Axis Bank, SBI, M&M, and HDFC. Zee Entertainment was down 4.2 per cent ahead of its fourth quarter FY19 earnings due on Monday. Zee has been in focus due to debt issues.

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield traded at over 13-month low of 7.165 per cent after RBI’s announcement of open market operations in June.

China’s Sanghai index, keenly watched by traders due to the ongoing trade war, rose 1.38 per cent on Monday. Markets in US and UK were closed for holiday. Shares in Europe rose on Monday led by auto maker stocks following confirmation of merger talks between Fiat Chrysler and Renault.