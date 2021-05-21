Bulls' return fire up Sensex by 975 points

Bulls returned to the market on Friday as benchmark indices gained nearly 2 per cent at closing, ending its two-day losing streak.

Market rallied further in the second half, led by banking and financials, after SBI came out with strong quarterly numbers and RBI moves to transfer of almost ₹1 lakh crore to Union Government.

The BSE Sensex closed at 50,540.48, up 975.62 points or 1.97 per cent. During intra-day, the benchmark touched a high 50,591.12 and a low of 49,832.72. Nifty 50 closed at 15,175.30, up 269.25 points or 1.81 per cent. The index hit an intraday high of 15,190.00 and a low of 14,985.85.

The breadth of the market remained positive with 1,952 stocks advancing, 1,167 declining and 165 remaining unchanged on the BSE. As many as 440 securities hit the upper circuit and 179 the lower circuit; 327 hit their 52-week high while 21 touched 52-week low.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, "Domestic equities witnessed strong rebound after being lacklustre for two days following the weak global market. The easing covid concerns, appreciation in INR and recent positive global data helped the market. All sectors were in positive territory with financial stocks leading the rally supported by strong Q4 results of largest PSU Bank SBI and RBI’s Central Board meeting."

Bank stocks lead the rally

State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Grasim, PowerGrid, IOC, Eicher Motors and Dr Reddy were among the top laggards.

The State Bank of India, the top gainer on the Nifty 50 was up 5.06 per cent, after the lender reported its earnings for Q4 2020. SBI's standalone net profit jumped 80 per cent year-on-year to ₹6,451 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, against ₹3,581 crore in the same period in the previous year.

Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities, said, “Domestic equities recovered sharply today mainly led by strong rebound in financials. Steady earnings reported by BFSIs including SBI today and emerging clarity about asset quality in the backdrop of receding daily caseload in second wave aided financials to rebound today.”

Notably, visible decline in daily caseload (daily cases remaining below 3 lakh during the week) has bolstered investors’ confidence, which aided Nifty to record nearly 3% weekly gain and resulted in investors’ wealth to grow approximately by ₹8 trillion during the week,” added Modi.

S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities, said, "Banks led the charge today buoyed by SBI earnings as Bulls went on a rampage with stimulus hopes and transfer of surplus by the Central Bank to the GOI kept the street bullish.

The Reserve Bank of India’s Central Board on Friday approved the transfer of ₹99,122 crore as surplus to the Central Government for the accounting period of nine months ended March 31, 2021 (July 2020-March 2021). The transfer comes as the government is stepping up spending for healthcare and social sector schemes in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All-round rally

On the sectoral front, all indices closed in the green. The Nifty Bank and Financial Services were the top gainers by surging 3.82 per cent and 3.21 per cent respectively. The Nifty Private Bank and PSU Bank were up 3.62 per cent and 3.80 per cent, respectively.

IT and Auto stocks also gained. Nifty IT was up 0.81 per cent while Nifty Auto was up 0.84 percent.

Broader market also maintained the growth momentum. All broader indices were in the green.

The Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.95 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.36 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.82 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.65 per cent.

Notably, the volatility index softened 2.91 per cent to 19.08.