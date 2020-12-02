Stocks

Burger King allots shares to 55 anchor investors; mops up ₹364.5 crore

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 02, 2020 Published on December 02, 2020

Consists of a fresh issue of ₹450 crore and OFS of 6 crore shares by promoter QSR Asia

Burger King India Limited has allotted 6,07,50,000 equity shares to 55 anchor investors and raised ₹364.50 crore ahead of the company’s proposed IPO at an upper price band of ₹60 per equity shares.

Burger King India has opened its ₹810-crore IPO today; it will close on December 4.

The issue consists a fresh issue of ₹450 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of six crore equity shares by promoter QSR Asia. The price and for the issue has been fixed at ₹59-60 per share.

