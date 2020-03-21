What to watch | Buyback: Dalmia Bharat, Ramkrishna Forgings

The respective boards of Dalmia Bharat, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Ramkrishna Forgings will meet on Saturday (March 21) to consider buyback proposals. Shareholders of these firms will closely monitor the buyback size, number of shares to be bought back and issue price. Besides, if the offer is through tender route, record date will also be a crucial element. Also, whether promoters will participate in the buyback offer or not will be watched by shareholders.