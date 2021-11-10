Buzzing stocks: BoB, Zomato, Wipro, Affle India, Crisil

The board of Indian Hotels Company has approved ₹1,982 crore rights issue and the price has been fixed at ₹150 a share. The rights issue will open between November 24 - December 8 and the rights entitlement ratio has been fixed as one share for every nine held in the company. The record date is November 13.

Adani Green Energy has set a target of achieving 45 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030, with the average tariff below the average power purchase cost at the national level. The company will also invest $20 billion in renewable energy development over the next decade and develop a 2 GW per year solar manufacturing capacity by FY23. Adani Transmission, which distributes electricity in parts of Mumbai, is on course to increase the share of renewables in its power procurement to 30 per cent by FY23 and to 70 per cent by FY30 from the current 3 per cent.

IDFC: Board, as part of simplification of corporate structure, has approved the merger of IDFC Alternatives, IDFC Trustee Company and IDFC Projects into IDFC, subject to regulatory approvals from various authorities, as applicable.

Wipro Limited is partnering with DriveNets, a leader in cloud-native networking software and network disaggregation solutions, to transform how communication service providers (CSPs) build next-generation networks. Combining DriveNets’ disaggregation solutions with Wipro FullStride Cloud Services’ expertise in consulting, ecosystem orchestration, and business transformation, the partnership will enable CSPs to leverage the cloud for growth and realise operational efficiencies.

Hester India enters into an agreement to acquire 50 per cent stake in Thrishool Exim Limited, Tanzania, to increase its distribution footprint in Tanzania and in the African continent. Thrishool is an animal health products distribution company operating in Tanzania since 2012. Thrishool’s product range includes veterinary feed additives, feed raw materials, nutritional supplements, therapeutics and equipment sourced from recognised international producers. Over the years, Thrishool has gained prominence as well as has established itself as a respectable distribution company in the animal healthcare segment in Tanzania.

IRCON International Ltd has emerged L-1 bidder in a tender valuing approximately ₹5,142 crore floated by National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) for the design, supply and construction of track and track related works including Testing and Commissioning for Double Line High Speed Railway between Zaroli village at Maharashtra Gujarat Border (MAHSR Km.156.600) and Vadodara (MAHSR Km.393. 700) in Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli for the project for construction of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail. The completion period of the project is approximately 6.5 years.

Dixon Technologies (India): The company has entered into joint venture agreement with Beetel Teletech for manufacturing of telecom and networking products. The JV company Dixon Electro Appliances will be 51 per cent owned by Dixon and 49 per cent owned by Beetel.

VSF Projects has obtained a formal Approval from Ministry of Commerce & Industry Department of Commerce (SEZ Section), for setting up of a multi-product free trade warehosuing zone at Ankulpaturu, Andhra Pradesh, over an area of 50 hectare.

Results calendar: Affle India, Alembic Pharma, Anupam Rasayans, Astra Microwave, Bank of Baroda, Bannari Amman Sugars, Berger Paints, Birla Corp, Crisil, EPL, Equitas Holdings, Eveready Industries, GIC, FACT, Firstsource Solutions, Galaxy Surfactants, GE T&D India, Glenmark Life Sciences, India Cements, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Hawkins Cookers, HMT, Jamna Auto, Indostar Capital, ITD Cementation, Kalyan Jewellers, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, KSB, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Metropolis Healthcare, MOIL, Marksans Pharma, Munjal Auto, Narayana Hrudalaya, NIIT, NGL Fine, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Oil India, Paisalo Digital, Pidilite Industries, PTC Industries, RVNL, Sansera Engineering, Strides Pharma, Suprajit Engineering, Tata Teleservices, TD Power, Timken India, Thermax, Vesuvius India, Vinati Organics, Wonderla and Zomato, are among 268 companies that will release September quarter earnings on November 10.