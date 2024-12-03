C2C Advanced Systems IPO GMP Listing Today, Share Price Live Updates: C2C Advanced Systems will be listed on the NSE-Emerge platform today. The Bengaluru-based company has fixed the IPO price at Rs 226, at the upper end of the price band. The grey market premium signals that the stock could double on debut.
The IPO was open between November 22 and November 26 and the shares were supposed to be listed last Friday.
ALL UPDATES
- December 03, 2024 09:32
C2C Advanced IPO: Listing of shares today
All eyes are on C2C Advanced Systems, whose shares will be listed on the NSE-Emerge platform today. The IPO, that caught the attention for the wrong reasons, sustained overwhelming investor interest. The Bengaluru-based company has fixed the IPO price at Rs 226, at the upper end of the price band. The grey market premium signals that the stock could double on debut.
The IPO was open between November 22 and November 26 and the shares were supposed to be listed on last Friday. However, the listing was delayed as NSE/SEBI asked the company to provide subscribers the withdrawal option till Thursday due to some discrepancies in its financial statement.
The NSE had appointed an independent auditor to verify the accounts and the listing was allowed after the auditor report was received.
Meanwhile, the Bengaluru-based company’s IPO was subscribed over 100 times times overall, despite the regulators’ intervention.
KS Badri Narayanan of businessline writes | Read here
- December 03, 2024 09:29
CSC Advanced Systems listing live: Catch live action of the listing ceremony
(Source: X/@NSEIndia)
SHARE
- Copy link
- Email
- Facebook
- Telegram
- LinkedIn
- WhatsApp
- Reddit
Published on December 3, 2024
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.