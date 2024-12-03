December 03, 2024 09:32

All eyes are on C2C Advanced Systems, whose shares will be listed on the NSE-Emerge platform today. The IPO, that caught the attention for the wrong reasons, sustained overwhelming investor interest. The Bengaluru-based company has fixed the IPO price at Rs 226, at the upper end of the price band. The grey market premium signals that the stock could double on debut.

The IPO was open between November 22 and November 26 and the shares were supposed to be listed on last Friday. However, the listing was delayed as NSE/SEBI asked the company to provide subscribers the withdrawal option till Thursday due to some discrepancies in its financial statement.

The NSE had appointed an independent auditor to verify the accounts and the listing was allowed after the auditor report was received.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru-based company’s IPO was subscribed over 100 times times overall, despite the regulators’ intervention.

KS Badri Narayanan of businessline writes | Read here