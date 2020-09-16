CAMS IPO price band at ₹1,229-1,230

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) on Wednesday fixed the price band for its initial public offer (IPO) at ₹1,229-1,230 per share, which will open for public subscription on September 21.

The CAMS offering will see sale of 1,82,46,600 equity shares or 37.4 per cent stake by NSE Investments, the subsidiary of National Stock Exchange (NSE). Earlier, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had directed NSE to divest its entire stake in CAMS held through its subsidiary, NSE Investments.

The IPO will open on September 21 and close on September 23. The bidding for anchor investors will be on September 18, the company announced in a virtual press conference. The initital share-sale is expected to fetch ₹2,240 crore to ₹2,242 crore, the company said.