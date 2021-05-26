CAMS net zooms 40% to ₹60 cr on higher volumes

Computer Age Management Services, one of the largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds, has reported 40 per cent increase in March quarter net profit at ₹60 crore against ₹43 crore logged in the same period last year, largely due to higher transaction volume.

Revenue from operations was up at ₹200 crore (₹175 crore). Transaction volume increases two per cent to 86 million while it processed 61.5 million SIP transactions, an increase 4 per cent.

Market share at 69%

Average Asset under management of CAMS was at ₹22 lakh crore, a growth of 19 per cent. Overall, it has a market share of 69 per cent as of March end. New SIP registrations which were subdued in the first nine months of the year saw an uptick in the last quarter, recording 25 lakh new registrations.

Anuj Kumar, Whole Time Director & CEO, CAMS, said the service provider has navigated through the tough business environment induced by Covid and has ensured that MF investors and clients are not impacted. Both AUM and transactions volumes recording new highs in the March quarter, he said.

The new products Recon Dynamix and Loan against mutual funds continue to gain traction with new clients getting acquired, he added. Account Aggregator platform, NPS Central Record Keeping Agency and Payment Aggregator services are the new areas being pursued to expand business in the emerging financial infrastructure and platform-based services arena, said Kumar.