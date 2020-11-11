CAMS posts 15% rise in Q2 profit

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS)has posted a 14.85 per cent increase in profit after tax at ₹48.95 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020, as against ₹42.61 crore it had posted in Q2-FY20.

In Q1 of current fiscal, its profit stood at ₹39.80 crore. However, total revenue decreased to ₹176.21 crore (₹179.55 crore), the company said . Despite the volatility in the market and pandemic situation, MFs' assets under management, with the exception of equity assets, have come back to pre-pandemic level and MF industry continues to attract new investors, said Anuj Kumar, Whole Time Director & CEO, CAMS. Shares of CAMS closed 0.46 per cent lower at ₹1,284.55 on the BSE.