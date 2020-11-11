Stocks

CAMS posts 15% rise in Q2 profit

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 11, 2020 Published on November 11, 2020

 

 

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS)has posted a 14.85 per cent increase in profit after tax at ₹48.95 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020, as against ₹42.61 crore it had posted in Q2-FY20.

In Q1 of current fiscal, its profit stood at ₹39.80 crore. However, total revenue decreased to ₹176.21 crore (₹179.55 crore), the company said . Despite the volatility in the market and pandemic situation, MFs' assets under management, with the exception of equity assets, have come back to pre-pandemic level and MF industry continues to attract new investors, said Anuj Kumar, Whole Time Director & CEO, CAMS. Shares of CAMS closed 0.46 per cent lower at ₹1,284.55 on the BSE.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 11, 2020
Quarterly Results
financial and business service
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.