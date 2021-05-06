CAMS shares to be ‘listed’ on NSE

The equity shares of Computer Age Management Services will be listed and admitted to dealings on the National Stock Exchange from May 7. The shares were so far being traded under the Permitted Category on the NSE. The company had launched its initial public offering in September 2020 at a price band of ₹1,229-1,230 and the issue was subscribed by 47 times. Under the Permitted Category, exchanges facilitate market participants to trade in securities that are actively traded at other stock exchanges but not listed on their own exchange. Shares of CAMS closed 1.45 per cent lower at ₹2,210.45 on the BSE.