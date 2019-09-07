Stocks

Canara Bank to sell stake in CanFin Homes

| Updated on September 06, 2019 Published on September 07, 2019

 

Canara Bank is seeking expression of interest from bidders/investors through duly appointed merchant bankers to purchase 3.99 crore shares of the face value of ₹2 each, constituting 29.99 per cent of the paid-up capital held by the bank in CanFin Homes.

Shareholders of Canara Bank will closely monitor the development. It may be recalled that earlier Canara Bank had called off its move to divest its stake in CanFin Homes after receiving lower than expected price.

CanFin Homes
Canara Bank
