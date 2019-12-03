Stocks

Company news: Capacit'e Infraprojects

Capacit'e Infraprojects on Tuesday informed the exchanges regarding pledging of shares by Rohit Ramnath Katyal, promoter designated as Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Rohit Ramnath Katyal has pledged 5O lakh shares of the company as collateral for project-specific credit facilities availed by the company, which is 7.37 per cent of total shareholding of the company, it said. The stock of Capacit’e Infra closed at ₹11.7, down 5.67 per cent on the BSE.

