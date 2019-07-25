Stocks

Caplin Steriles gets USFDA EIR

| Updated on July 25, 2019 Published on July 25, 2019

Caplin Steriles, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Caplin Point Laboratories, has received the Establishment Inspection Report from the US Food and Drug Administration for the recently concluded inspection in June. This was the third successful US FDA audit of the plant since 2016, the company said in a statement to the exchanges. Shares of Caplin Point jumped 10.30 per cent at ₹425.80 on the BSE.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd
