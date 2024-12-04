CarTrade Tech announced today that its digital platforms CarWale, BikeWale, and OLX India have each crossed 150 million yearly unique users, with over 90 per cent of traffic generated organically.

The shares of CarTrade Tech Limited were trading at ₹1,368.50 down by ₹5.45 or 0.40 per cent on the NSE today at 11.45 am.

The company projects significant financial performance for the current quarter. In Q3 FY25, CarTrade Tech anticipates a 25-30% growth in Profit After Tax (PAT) compared to the previous quarter, driven by strong operating margins and the ongoing festive season.

Chief Financial Officer Aneesha Bhandary highlighted the achievement, emphasizing the company’s asset-light business model and commitment to innovation. The platforms’ growth reflects the company’s robust performance in the digital automotive ecosystem.

The milestone underscores CarTrade Tech’s market leadership, with the company attributing its success to organic growth strategies and customer-centric approaches. The platforms’ ability to attract such high user numbers demonstrates their significant reach and relevance in the automotive digital marketplace.

The company continues to focus on expanding its digital presence and driving innovation in the automotive technology sector.

