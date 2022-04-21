CBI chargesheet in NSE co-location scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against former National Stock Exchange chief Chitra Ramkrishna and former group operating officer Anand Subramanian in the NSE co-localtion scam. The chargesheet was filed in a special CBI court of the national capital.

A CBI officer confirmed on the condition of anonymity that the chargesheet has been filed but did not divulge details since he was not authorised to speak to media. Both Ramkrishna and Subramanian are in custody following their arrest more than a month back for allegedly indulging in irregularities over co-location facility offered to brokers at the exchange. The offence committed, the CBI had said, invited charges such as destruction of document or electronic evidence, criminal conspiracy and violating different provisions of Information Technology Act.