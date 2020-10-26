CDSL consolidated Q2 net up 68%

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd on Monday reported a 68 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at ₹48.87 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as against ₹29.06 crore recorded in the same period last fiscal.

Total income for the quarter increased 46 per cent to ₹101.16 crore (₹69.35 crore). On standalone basis, PAT jumped 73 per cent ₹38.06 crore (₹21.95 crore) and revenues by 51 per cent at ₹79.15 crore (52.58 crore). During the last three months, the number of new active beneficial owners accounts with CDSL has increased 29 lakh to 2.61 crore.

The last five months have made it clear that innovation and digitisation are the key to business resilience, said Nehal Vora, MD & CEO of CDSL. “While I am encouraged with our stable increase in the financial performance, but our core objective remains to provide secured services for ease of doing business to all market participants,” he added.