CDSL gets nod for e-KYC authentication

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd, has received approval for local Authentication User Agency (AUA)/e-KYC User Agency (KUA) from UIDAI. The CDSL Group’s AUA/KUA, once it goes on stream and the intermediaries register and go live as Sub-KUA, will facilitate intermediaries to offer seamless online account opening using online Aadhaar based eKYC, said the depository. The Aadhaar-based eKYC service coupled with eSign service will facilitate online account opening and will reduce the turnaround time for online KYC and account opening, it further said.