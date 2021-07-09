Stocks

CDSL opens over 4-crore accounts

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 09, 2021

Central Depository Services (India) Limited has become the first depository to open four crore plus active demat accounts. CDSL, which crossed three crore mark in early January, took just 6 months to add one crore accounts. This journey of financial inclusion has to enhance to engage with a higher number of persons to foray into the securities market to achieve the objective to make India a capital market hub that is highly focused on corporate governance, technology, investor protection, transparency and sustainability, said CDSL Managing Director and CEO Nehal Vora said.

Published on July 09, 2021

