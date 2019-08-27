Stocks

Company news: Celebrity Fashions

| Updated on August 27, 2019 Published on August 27, 2019

Celebrity Fashions has concluded the sale of its Chennai property on August 21. Earlier, the company had decided to dispose of the property before March 2020.

It announced the sale of the property at Chrompet, Chennai, as stipulated in the restructuring package sanctioned by the company’s banker State Bank of India for revival of the company in 2012. Currently, all commitments with respect to term loans have been honoured in full and closed, the company said in a statement to the exchanges. The stock closed at ₹7.39, a gain of 3.94 per cent, on the BSE.

Published on August 27, 2019
Celebrity Fashions Ltd
