Centre appoints Finance Ministry official Anand Mohan Bajaj to SEBI Board

The Centre has appointed Anand Mohan Bajaj, Additional Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) as Member of the Board of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which is the capital markets as well as commodity derivatives market regulator.

Anand Mohan Bajaj, a 1990 batch Indian Audit & Accounts Service officer, has been holding the post of Additional Secretary in the Finance Ministry since May 2020. He had rejoined the Finance Ministry in September 2018 as Joint Secretary. He had earlier served as Director (capital markets) in the Finance Ministry between July 2006-June 2011.

In the SEBI Board, he is replacing Tarun Bajaj, who is now the Revenue Secretary.

The other Central Government appointed official in the SEBI Board is K V R Murty, Joint Secretary in Ministry of Company Affairs.

The SEBI Board comprises of a Chairman, two members from amongst the officials of the Finance and Corporate Affairs Ministries; one member from the Reserve Bank of India and five other members of which atleast three are to be whole-time members to be appointed by Central Government.