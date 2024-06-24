Birla Estates Pvt. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries, and the real estate venture of the Aditya Birla Group, has announced expanding its presence in Pune with a land acquisition in Manjri, Pune.
The land parcel is spread across 16.5 acres with a development potential of approximately 32 lakh sq ft and an estimated revenue potential of ₹2,500 crore.
K. T. Jithendran, MD & CEO at Birla Estates said, “Pune is a strategic market for us and this acquisition is a step towards our ambitious growth plans. The Pune Sholapur corridor is transforming at a rapid pace and we intend to enhance living standards in Manjri by delivering meticulously designed homes that seamlessly integrate contemporary architecture with thoughtfully chosen amenities.”
Shares of Century Textiles & Industries stock traded at ₹2,315.10 on the NSE, higher by 4.39 per cent as of 1.15 pm.
