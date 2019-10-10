Stocks

What to watch: Century Textiles to turn ex-date for de-merger

Published on October 10, 2019

The shares of Century Textiles & Industries will turn ex-date on Friday for the proposed de-merger. The company will hive off its cement division and merge it with UltraTech Cement. Century Textiles shareholders will get one share of UltraTech for every eight held. UltraTech will get three integrated units of Century Textiles in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra (total capacity of 11.4 million tonnes per annum) and a 2-mtpa grinding unit in West Bengal.

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd
