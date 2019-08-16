CESC sees best day in nearly 2 months after Q1 profit jump

Shares of CESC Ltd rose as much as 6.3 per cent to Rs 811.95, their biggest daily percentage gain since May 20.

The electric utility company on Wednesday reported an 18 per cent spike in June-quarter profit to Rs 217 crore ($30.44 million) against Rs 184 crore. Revenue rose 9 per cent to Rs 2,359 crore.

The Q1 profit has beaten Refinitiv estimates of Rs 206 crore.

Up to last close, CESC has gained 14 per cent this year, while peer JSW Energy, which posted a 6.5 per cent jump in Q1 profit on August 6, is down 2 per cent ($1 = 71.2850 rupees).