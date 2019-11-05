Stocks

Company news: CG Power and Industrial Solutions

| Updated on November 05, 2019 Published on November 05, 2019

PT CG Power Systems Indonesia (CG Indonesia), a step down subsidiary of CG Power and Industrial Solutions, has bagged an order from Indonesian state utility PT PLN (Persero) for manufacture and supply of 25 power transformers units valued at $24 million (about ₹170 crore). This is in addition to the order for 14 units received earlier this year, taking the total order to $45 million (₹318 crore) for FY 20. Shares of CG Power jumped 4.98 per cent at ₹15.38 on the BSE.

