G.G. Tronics India Private Limited, a subsidiary of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, has secured a prestigious order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works for KAVACH railway safety equipment, the company announced today.

The shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited were trading at ₹758.90, up ₹23.45 or 3.19 per cent on the NSE today at 12:15 p.m.

The order, valued between ₹500-600 crores, involves supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning onboard KAVACH equipment for Indian Railways. The project includes complete wiring, harnessing, cabling, and connection with the Loco KAVACH system, with an execution timeframe of one year.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, G.G. Tronics specializes in electronic safety and embedded signalling systems for railway transportation. The company is a developmental vendor for the Train Collision Avoidance System (KAVACH), part of the Indian Railways’ safety modernization efforts.

CG Power, the parent company, is an engineering conglomerate with industrial and power systems businesses. With manufacturing plants across nine locations in India and one in Sweden, the company reported a consolidated revenue of ₹8,046 crores for fiscal year 2024. The company has been part of the Murugappa Group since November 2020.

This order reinforces G.G. Tronics’ position in the critical railway signalling and safety equipment sector.