The board of CG Power and Industrial Solutions will meet on Monday to consider fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 results. Consequent to delay in finalisation of financial results for FY19, the company is not in a position to finalise the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, CG Power said. The respective boards of Industrial Investment Trust, IITL Projects, Kwality and Opto Circuits will meet on Monday to declare the first quarter ended June 2019.