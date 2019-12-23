Stocks

Company news: Chalet Hotels Ltd (Chalet)

| Updated on December 23, 2019 Published on December 23, 2019

Chalet Hotels Ltd (Chalet) on Monday signed a franchise agreement with Hyatt India Consultancy Pvt Ltd (Hyatt) and its affiliates for Hyatt Regency Navi Mumbai Airoli. The company’s upcoming nearly 260-keys hotel at Airoli, Navi Mumbai, will be the first Hyatt Regency-branded hotel for Chalet. The project is estimated to be completed in 2022, subject to approvals. Shares of Chalet Hotels closed 1.89 per cent lower at ₹338 on the BSE.

