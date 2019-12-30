Chalet Hotels may shine on Marriott deal

Chalet Hotels has entered into a deal with Marriott Hotels India to build hotels and extend contracts. Accordingly, The Westin Hyderabad Hitec City, a 170-key property, is expected by 2020; The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace (427 keys) a new contract; W Mumbai Powai Lake, (150 keys), is expected by 2023; The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake (600 keys) a new contract with brand conversion for Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre, and Hotel Lakeside Chalet - Marriott Executive Apartments (173 keys) a new contract.