Choice Broking upgrades Jiffy app

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 20, 2021

Jiffy, the trading app of Choice International, has been upgraded to offer stock and derivative prices simultaneously on the screen to facilitate incisive and quick decision-making, without swapping screens. With the NSE being the top bourse globally for derivatives transactions, trading appetite for investors has led to surge in demat accounts. “Given this context, our efforts to upgrade Jiffy to 3.0 version and make it India’s first trading app is in sync with the need of the hour and our overall fintech initiative,” said Kamal Poddar, MD, Choice International.

Published on July 20, 2021

