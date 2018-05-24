Stocks

Broker's call: Cipla (Buy)

Centrum Broking

Cipla (Buy)

CMP: ₹532.1

Target: ₹730

We maintain buy rating for Cipla and revise our TP to ₹730 (earlier ₹830) based on 24x March 2020E EPS of ₹30.3. Cipla’s Q4FY18 results were below our and consensus estimates. Cipla’s revenues grew 3 per cent y-o-y, margin improved 100 bps to 15.1 per cent and net profit after EO item grew to ₹153 crore from ₹62.8 crore.

The acquired Invagen and Exelan in the US are well-integrated with Cipla. The domestic business (37 per cent of revenues) grew 13 per cent y-o-y after successful implementation of GST. Steady growth in the domestic market, with leadership position in respiratory, oncology and anti-infective segments would drive future growth.

Risks: Key risks to our assumptions include slow growth in the domestic market and regulatory risks for its manufacturing facilities catering to global markets.

Cipla Ltd
