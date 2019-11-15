Stocks

Cipla down on US FDA observations

BL Internet Desk | Updated on November 15, 2019 Published on November 15, 2019

Shares of Cipla fell today after the company said that the US drug regulator had completed its inspection at Patalganga facility with 4 observations.

At 11.30 am, the stock was quoted loewr by 1.52% at Rs 445.90 on the BSE.

In a filing to the BSE, Cipla stateD: "We would like to inform you that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a routine cGMP inspection for both Formulations and APis at our manufacturing facility in Patalganga from 4th November, 2019 to 13th November, 2019.

The inspection ended with 4 observations, none of which were repeat or related to data integrity. The Company is committed to addressing these observations and will submit its response to the agency within the stipulated time."

Published on November 15, 2019
Cipla Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
SBI rallies as board gives nod for stake sale in SBI Cards