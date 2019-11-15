Cipla down on US FDA observations

Shares of Cipla fell today after the company said that the US drug regulator had completed its inspection at Patalganga facility with 4 observations.

At 11.30 am, the stock was quoted loewr by 1.52% at Rs 445.90 on the BSE.

In a filing to the BSE, Cipla stateD: "We would like to inform you that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a routine cGMP inspection for both Formulations and APis at our manufacturing facility in Patalganga from 4th November, 2019 to 13th November, 2019.

The inspection ended with 4 observations, none of which were repeat or related to data integrity. The Company is committed to addressing these observations and will submit its response to the agency within the stipulated time."