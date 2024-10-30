The shares of Cipla Limited were trading at ₹1,420.20 down by ₹57.35 or 3.88 per cent on the NSE today at 10.20 am.

Pharmaceutical major Cipla Limited reported its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA margin of 26.7 per cent for Q2 FY25, despite slower growth in its domestic market. The company announced on Tuesday that its consolidated revenue grew 9 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,051 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The company’s net profit rose 17 per cent to ₹1,303 crore, while its North American business recorded revenues of $237 million, up 4 per cent from the previous year. However, Cipla’s One-India business showed modest growth of 5 per cent year-on-year, impacted by historically slow seasonal growth in the acute therapy segment.

The pharmaceutical firm’s international operations showed strong performance, with One Africa business growing 22 per cent and Emerging Markets and Europe posting 18 per cent growth in USD terms. The company maintained a strong financial position with net cash of ₹7,950 crore.

In its core markets, Cipla maintained its position as the third-largest pharmaceutical company in India and the largest in South Africa’s prescription market. The company’s consumer health division demonstrated robust growth of 21 per cent year-on-year, with key brands Nicotex, Omnigel, and Cipladine maintaining market leadership in their segments.