The shares of Cipla Limited were trading at ₹1,524.20 down by ₹9.70 or 0.63 per cent on the NSE today at 11.10 am,

Pharmaceutical major Cipla Limited has been assigned an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) score of 70.2 (Grade B+) by SES ESG Research Private Limited, the company disclosed on 30th November 2024.

The rating was based on publicly available data for fiscal year 2023-24 and was independently prepared by SES without direct engagement from Cipla. The company received the report on 29th November 2024.

Cipla, headquartered in Mumbai, shared the rating with multiple stock exchanges including BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

While the B+ grade suggests moderate performance in environmental, social, and governance metrics, the unsolicited nature of the report indicates an external assessment of the company’s sustainability practices.