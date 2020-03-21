Broker's call: City Union Bank (Buy)

To heal them, open their doors and bring them back to society
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Centrum Broking
City Union Bank (Buy)
CMP: ₹163.7
Target: ₹170
Based on the feedback, there have been no major business disruptions till date because of Covid-19. Hoteliers have started facing cash flow issues. The bank is not too pessimistic as they are not seeing a proportional impact at the grass root level. Feedback from 2-3 garment manufacturers in Tiruppur is that the order book pipeline looks better as Tirippur being a textile hub might see higher export orders post the Wuhan impact in China.
Deposits have not seen significant outflows and institutional depositors’ contribution to total deposits is not meaningful. The bank is an authorised service provider to some State governments, municipalities and panchayats and their total contribution is about ₹2 crore or 0.5 per cent of overall deposits. In fact, the bank reduced deposit rates recently despite which there was a marginal increase in deposits.
Valuation and risks: Covid-19 causing an economic activity standstill in March, could see the March and June quarter witness weak credit growth and stretched recoveries causing higher slippages. The next 2-4 weeks might determine the extent of virus proliferation in India and hence the time taken for economic recovery, which we see by H2FY21. Hence for FY21E we lower estimates on loan growth and raise our provisions which could impact FY21/22E PAT by 7.5 per cent/5.3 per cent. With the BFSI space/HDFC Bank correcting by 33 per cent each we revise City Unio Bank’s multiple/TP to 2.0x/₹170 (vs 3.1x/₹263 earlier).
Risks: further NIM compression and stress in the SME segment.
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
While IndusInd has fallen 70% since January, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have lost 30-40% this year
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...