Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
Three companies -- Clean Science and Technology, Shriram Properties and GR Infraprojects -- have received markets regulator Sebi's to raise funds through initial public offers (IPOs).
The three firms had filed their preliminary papers with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in April.
Clean Science and Technology, Shriram Properties and GR Infraprojects have obtained Sebi's observations on June 12, June 15 and June 16 respectively, according to an update with Sebi.
Sebi's observation is very necessary for any company to launch an initial public offer (IPO), follow-on public offer (FPO) and rights issue.
Speciality chemical manufacturer Clean Science and Technology plans to raise ₹1,400 crore through its initial share sale.
The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by existing promoters and other shareholders, according to draft red herring prospectus.
Those offering shares in the OFS include Anantroop Financial Advisory Services, Ashok Ramnarayan Boob, Krishnakumar Ramnarayan Boob, Siddhartha Ashok Sikchi, and Parth Ashok Maheshwari.
Clean Science Technology manufactures functionally critical specialty chemicals such as performance chemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates and FMCG chemicals.
Its products are used as key starting level materials, as inhibitors, or as additives, by customers, for products.
Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties proposes to raise up to ₹800 crore through IPO.
Out of the total IPO size, it plans to raise ₹250 crore through fresh issue of equity shares and Rs 550 crore through offer for sale.
Shriram Properties has proposed partial exits to its four existing investors --TPG Capital, Tata Capital, Walton Street Capital and Starwood Capital -- which hold around 58 per cent stake in the company.
In offer for sale, each of the selling shareholders will be entitled to their respective portion of the proceeds from the offer for sale in proportion of the shares offered by them. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale.
Shriram Properties proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards repayment and/ or pre-payment of debt and general corporate purposes.
The company has a major presence in South India. It has completed various real estate projects and many projects are under construction.
GR Infraprojects plans to raise ₹800-1,000 crore through an initial share sale, according to merchant banking sources. The public issue will be a complete OFS of 1,15,08,704 equity shares by promoter and investor selling shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus.
The offer includes an employee reservation portion as well.
Those offering shares in the OFS include Lokesh Builders, Jasamrit Premises, Jasamrit Fashions, Jasamrit Creations, Jasamrit Construction and India Business Excellence Fund.
Udaipur-based GR Infraprojects is a leading integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with experience in the design and construction of various road and highway projects across 15 states in India. It has recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.
The equity shares of these companies are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
The week begins with a journey: My sister collects me from Elsewhere in her beautiful silver grey chariot and ...
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Kouchouseph Chittilappilly who sold 50 lakh shares recently to fund his philanthropy on wealth, success and ...
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...