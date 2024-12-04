Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, has announced a significant expansion of its Kandaghat resort, adding more than 100 room keys with plans to introduce an additional 40 rooms by Q1 FY26.

The resort, located in the Himalayan region, now offers a diverse range of accommodations including 1-bedroom units, studios, and hotel units. Strategically positioned within driving distance from Kalka, Chandigarh, and New Delhi, the property targets travelers from North India, particularly those in the NCR and Punjab regions.

Managing Director Manoj Bhat highlighted the expansion’s purpose of serving the growing member community, emphasizing improved holiday booking capabilities. The resort integrates sustainable features, including a rainwater harvesting system and a zero-discharge Sewage Treatment Plant, demonstrating the company’s environmental commitment.

The expanded property offers curated experiences such as local Himachali cuisine, nature trails, and wellness activities. As of September 30, 2024, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited operates 120 resorts across India and abroad, with its subsidiary Holiday Club Resorts Oy managing 33 timeshare properties in Europe.

The expansion reflects the company’s strategy to enhance guest experiences and meet increasing vacation ownership demand in the region.