Coal India’s second interim dividend likely to be ₹4-5 per share

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
State-owned Coal India’s second interim dividend could be in the range of ₹4-5 per share as it is working to match the previous year's total dividend, amid an outstanding of ₹25,000 crore, coupled with sluggish demand, sources said on Thursday.
The miner had announced ₹7.5 per share as the first interim dividend in November.
Also read: Climate finance essential for India to quit coal: IEA chief
The board of Coal India is slated to meet on March 5 as it mulls a second interim dividend payment.
Coal India is facing a tough time but it is working to match at least last year's total dividend payout, which was ₹12 per share, sources told PTI.
"We will try to support our best in these trying times for the government," a source said.
As the miner has already paid ₹7.5 per share as the first interim dividend, it is likely to announce another dividend of ₹4-5 per share, the source said.
However, all aspects will be debated at the board meeting, said the source.
This will be the final dividend for the year, the source said.
The miner has also revised its capex plans to ₹13,000 crore from ₹10,000 crore after the government asked it to push expenditure to spur demand in the post-lockdown period.
However, the outstandings continued to mount and reached ₹25,000-crore even as the government announced ₹90,000-crore liquidity infusion to support gencos.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...