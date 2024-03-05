Coforge Ltd, a global digital services and solutions provider, has announced a multi-year partnership with Carnival UK, the parent company of P&O Cruises and Cunard.

The collaboration aims to enhance the two cruise lines’ quality engineering (QE) and testing capabilities across all operational domains.

Carnival UK’s Chief Information Officer, Matt Denny, said, “We are proud to partner with Coforge to reinforce our commitment to operational excellence and guest satisfaction, particularly as we navigate the digital age. Its expertise in quality engineering and testing automation will be instrumental in ensuring high-quality IT processes and solutions, improving employee experience and guest satisfaction.“

Chris Manuel, Senior Vice President, Quality Engineering and Testing Services, Coforge, said, “We are excited to embark on this journey with P&O Cruises and Cunard. Our mission is to empower them with the highest standards of quality and testing excellence, contributing to the seamless and extraordinary experiences their guests deserve, while embracing the opportunities that digital transformation brings.”

Coforge stock declined by 2.01 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹6,313.15 as of 2:40 pm.