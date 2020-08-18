Companies and stocks to track today: August 18, 2020

Vedanta eyeing High Court verdict on Thoothukudi plant

Shares of Vedanta will remain in focus, as justices TS Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan of the Madras High Court will deliver their verdict on Tuesday regarding the reopening of its Thoothukudi Sterlite copper smelting plant. The plant remains shut since April 9, 2018, after Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) refused to grant consent to operate (CTO) the plant due to environmental concerns.

Apart from TNPCB, the State government too had on May 28, 2018, ordered for closing down the plant permanently.

Sterlite Copper manufactures refined copper, phosphoric acid, and by-products such as sulphuric acid, silicic acid, gypsum, and copper slag.

Key results: Hindustan Aeronautics, JK Cement, GTL Infra, Zee Entertainment

Around two dozen companies will come out with quarterly financial performance on Tuesday. Among them are Antartica, Bhandari Hosiery, Euro Multivision, FACT, GTL Infrastructure, Gufic Biosciences, Gujarat Industrial Power, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indo Count Industries, JK Cement, Jullundur Motor Agency, KNR Constructions, Peria Karamalai Tea, Precision Camshafts, Savita Oil, SPML Infra, Uflex, Vascon Engineers and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

GPT Infraprojects may build on order win

GPT Infraprojects Ltd has bagged an order worth Rs. 196.30 crore from Chief Project Manager - II, Railway Vikas Nigam Limited, Kolkata. The order is for construction of Metro Railway Viaduct from P276 to P314 including Mominpur Station and Majerhat Station (Excluding PD building and OCC building side) and ramp at Joka Depot end in connection with JokaEsplanade Metro Railway Project in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The company has current orders in hand of nearly Rs 1,740 crore, including cumulative order inflow of Rs 417 crore in the current financial year.

Shareholders will closely monitor the execution of the project.

Trigyn Tech may gain as US arm wins staffing order

Trigyn Technologies's wholly-owned subsidiary Trigyn Technologies Inc has been awarded a contract by New York Power Authority (NYPA) to provide information technology contingent staffing. The award is for three years, with an option by NYPA to extend for an additional two years. The company, however, did not disclose the deal size.

Trigyn was one of twelve vendors selected by NYPA.

The Power Authority is the largest state public power organisation in the US, operating 16 generating facilities and more than 1,400 circuit-miles of transmission lines. Its main administrative offices are in White Plains, NY. NYPA uses no state tax dollars and incurs no state debt, financing its operations through the sale of bonds and revenues earned in large part through sales of electricity.

Trigyn employees serve as contingent workers supporting many authority IT projects and initiatives including a fully digital utility, power site and line functions, and ultimately, NYPA's vision for customer and grid flexibility in a carbon-free generation.

The award covers 37 positions in various levels of expertise, organised across nine clusters, including analysis, project management, software development, architecture, cybersecurity, IT support, infrastructure/networking, data management and specialists roles.

This award facilitates the continued expansion of Trigyn's public sector business.