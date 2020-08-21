Companies and stocks to track today: August 21

NSE indices' rejig stocks to remain in focus

Bharti Infratel and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd will be out of Nifty 50 index while Divi's Laboratories and SBI Life Insurance Company will enter the benchmark in their place.

The National Stock Exchange on Thursday announced key changes in the Nifty 50 index and other indices.

These changes will come into effect from September 25.

Along with Divi's Lab and SBI Life, stocks of Page Industries, NHPC and Shriram Transport Finance will be out of Nifty Next 50 index and will be replaced by Adani Green Energy, Alkem Lab, Bharti Infratel, Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Tata Consumer Products.

The NSE has also removed 17 stocks from Nifty 500 including Adani Power, GE T&D, Hexaware Tech, Jubilant Life, Shree Renuka Sugars, Mahindra CIE and Sadhbhav Engineering. YES Bank, ABB Power, Aarti Drugs, Alok Industries, Huhtamakai PPL and Tata Chemicals are some of the stocks that find their place in NIfty 500 index.

Besides, the NSE also made changes in NIfty 100, Nifty Midcap150, Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Smallcap 50, Nifty Smallcap 100, Nifty LargeMidcap 250, Nifty 200, Nifty Commodity Index and NIfty Midsmallcap 400.

Max Healthcare Institute listing today

The demerged entity of Max Healthcare Institute will be listed on the exchanges on Friday. under trade-for-trade segment.

Following the composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement amongst erstwhile Max India, Max Healthcare Institute, Radiant Life Care Private Limited and Advaita Allied Health Services Limited, shares of Max Healthcare will be listed. It is a resultant company following the demerger of the healthcare business undertaking of Radiant Life Care Private Limited and transfer of the same to Max Healthcare Institute Limited

Shareholders are keenly watching the listing of Max Healthcare Institute.

Key results: Coffee Day, Indiabulls Housing, PNB, Oil India, Union Bank, Rossarri

Close to 50 companies will declare their quarterly results on Friday. Among them include, A Infrastructures, Alfa Transformers, Coffee Day, Cochin Minerals, Goenka Diamond, Global Vectra, Harrisons Malayalam, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Jindal Drilling, Kolte-Patil, Mukat Pipes, Maharashtra Seamless, Oil India, Punjab National Bank, Rossari Biotech, Suprajit Engineering, SMS Lifesciences, Union Bank, VBC Ferro and Venus Remedies.