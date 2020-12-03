Companies and stocks to track today: December 3, 2020

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Shares of Wipro Ltd will remain in focus, as it bagged a multi-year contract from Verifone, a global leader in payments and commerce solutions, to drive agility across its cloud services offerings.
Wipro will develop new features, capabilities and interfaces for Verifone's Cloud Services offerings, enabling seamless and flexible transaction processing for the company. Leveraging its global engineering support team, Wipro will accelerate time-to-market for Verifone assisting it to transform its customer partnerships.
Shareholders will closely monitor the execution of the project and also the deal size, which is not known immediately.
Nettle Infrastructure Investments Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Ltd, has acquired an additional equity stake of about 4.94 per cent stake in Bharti Infratel on Wednesday for approximaely ₹2,882.32 crore.
With this acquisition, the aggregate shareholding by these firms stands increased to 41.66 per cent in Infratel.
Before this deal, Bharti Airtel and Nettle held an equity stake of 23.04 per cent and 13.69 per cent respectively in Bharti lnfratel.
The board of directors of Alicon Castalloy has given its nod to raise funds up to ₹100 crore by issue of further equity capital by way of a qualified institutions placement (QIP), in one or more tranches, which will be issued to qualified institutional buyers. For this purpose, the board has convened an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the Company on December 30 for seeking their necessary approvals.
Further, the Board of Directors took note of the proposal that equity shares may be issued to promoters, foreign collaborators, HNIs and other investors on a preferential basis at a later stage.
Pricol's ₹81-crore rights issue opens today
The ₹81.25-crore rights issue of Pricol Ltd will open for subscription on Thursday and end on December 17. The company will issue about 2.71 crore rights equity shares, for an amount aggregating up to ₹81.25 crore.
The issue price has been fixed as Rs. 30 a share and the entitlement ratio as two rights equity shares for every seven held by eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date, which November 25.
Analysts will closely track the response to the issue.
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Impact Assessment Division), Government of India, has accorded its environmental clearance to Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd for expansion and modernisation of existing manufacturing facilities along with the integration of existing environmental approvals at exiting plant location at Sitara Industrial Area, Raipur.
Accordingly, the steel billets capacity will be increased from the 4 lakh tonne per annum to 7 lakh; H.B. Wire from one lakh ltpa to 2 lakh; iron ore benefication plant from 10 lakh tpa to 32.84 lakh; and iron ore pelletisation plant from 21 lakh ltpa to 24 lakh.
Based on the above approval of the Central Government, the company will apply to the State Government for according its 'Consent to Establishment' for Steel Billet, H.B. Wire and Iron Ore Beneficiation Plant and 'Consent to Operate' for the enhanced capacity in Iron Ore Pelletisation plant. The Iron ore Pellet capacity is already in place. However, the production of enhanced capacity in Pellet plant shall start after receipt of Consent to Operate.
Shareholders will closely monitor further development.
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
₹1406 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1895188014181435 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of MOIL at current levels. The stock is showing initial ...
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Remembering David Lean’s Brief Encounter, its haunting music and portrayal of illicit, impassioned love
The author of The Pull of the Stars, a novel based on the Spanish flu, on the perpetual lure of history and ...
As her political secretary, Ahmed Patel turned Sonia Gandhi into a powerful and confident leader who could ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...