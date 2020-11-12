Companies and stocks to track today: November 12, 2020

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Key Results: IRCTC, Cochin Ship, Amrutanjan, PFC, Bharat Dynamics, Eicher Motors, HCC, HUDCO, Sterling & Wilson, SunTV
Almost 300 companies will declare thier quarter/half-year results for the period ended September 2020. Among them include Advanced Enzyme, Amrutanjan Health Care, Alok Industries, Andhra Cements, Arvind Fashions, AxisCades, Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Rasayan, Bharat Road Network, Bombay Rayon, Brooks Lab, Camlin Fine Chemicals, Clariant Chem, Cochin Shipyard, Dishman Carbogen, DPSC, Eicher Motors, Electrosteel Castings, Essar Shipping, Fortis Healthcare, Federal Mogul, Gammon India, Grasim Industries, GOCL Corporation, Gufic Biosciences, Gujarat Pipavav, HEG, HCC, HUDCO, India Nippon Electricals, ITDC, IRCTC, Infibeam Avenues, Ingersoll (Rand), IRB Infrastructure, JBM Auto, Jubilant Foodworks, Kirloskar Electric, KNR Constructions, LGB Forge, Mahanagar Gas, McNally Bharat, Natco Pharma, Orissa Mineral, Omax Autos, Omaxe, Page Industries, Parsvnath Developers, Patel Integrated Logistics, PFC, Prozone Intu, Phoenix Mills, Pritish Nandy, Punjab & Sind Bank, Redington, Revathi Equipment, Schneider Electric, Shriram EPC, Simplex Infra, Stampede Capital, Sterling & Wilson, Sun TV Network, TVS Srichakra, Ucal Fuel, UFO Moviez, and Zee Media.
Engineers India: result, buyback details eyed
Another PSU company board will meet for buyback. The board of directors of Engineers India will meet on Thursday to consider quarter/half-year results for the period ended September 2020. Besides, its board will also consider a proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value of ₹5 each.
Shareholders will closely monitor the price, size and the number of shares to be bought back. Record date is another crucial element.
BoB to sell stake in UTI trustee co
After State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda too entered into a share purchase agreement to sell 8,510 shares or 8.51 per cent stake in UTI Trustee Co Ltd, the trustee company to UTI Asset Management Co Ltd.
In a disclosure to the stock exchanges, BoB said, it will sell the shares at Rs 349 a share, fetching nearly ₹30 lakh. The transaction is expected to be completed in the current quarter. However, the bank did not disclose the buyer.
SBI, LIC, BOB and PNB hold 18.50 per cent stake each in the trustee company while T. Rowe Price International Ltd holds 26 per cent stake.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Mid-caps are not just cyclical bets but worth investing for wealth creation for long term
Over the past 10 years, the fund has delivered 14.6%, outpacing Nifty Midcap 100’s 9.4%
Edelweiss and ICICI Prudential are among the best performers despite contrasting styles
Investors with a short-term perspective and high-risk appetite can buy the stock of D-Link India. Since the ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...