Companies and stocks to track today: November 12, 2020

Key Results: IRCTC, Cochin Ship, Amrutanjan, PFC, Bharat Dynamics, Eicher Motors, HCC, HUDCO, Sterling & Wilson, SunTV

Almost 300 companies will declare thier quarter/half-year results for the period ended September 2020. Among them include Advanced Enzyme, Amrutanjan Health Care, Alok Industries, Andhra Cements, Arvind Fashions, AxisCades, Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Rasayan, Bharat Road Network, Bombay Rayon, Brooks Lab, Camlin Fine Chemicals, Clariant Chem, Cochin Shipyard, Dishman Carbogen, DPSC, Eicher Motors, Electrosteel Castings, Essar Shipping, Fortis Healthcare, Federal Mogul, Gammon India, Grasim Industries, GOCL Corporation, Gufic Biosciences, Gujarat Pipavav, HEG, HCC, HUDCO, India Nippon Electricals, ITDC, IRCTC, Infibeam Avenues, Ingersoll (Rand), IRB Infrastructure, JBM Auto, Jubilant Foodworks, Kirloskar Electric, KNR Constructions, LGB Forge, Mahanagar Gas, McNally Bharat, Natco Pharma, Orissa Mineral, Omax Autos, Omaxe, Page Industries, Parsvnath Developers, Patel Integrated Logistics, PFC, Prozone Intu, Phoenix Mills, Pritish Nandy, Punjab & Sind Bank, Redington, Revathi Equipment, Schneider Electric, Shriram EPC, Simplex Infra, Stampede Capital, Sterling & Wilson, Sun TV Network, TVS Srichakra, Ucal Fuel, UFO Moviez, and Zee Media.

Engineers India: result, buyback details eyed

Another PSU company board will meet for buyback. The board of directors of Engineers India will meet on Thursday to consider quarter/half-year results for the period ended September 2020. Besides, its board will also consider a proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value of ₹5 each.

Shareholders will closely monitor the price, size and the number of shares to be bought back. Record date is another crucial element.

BoB to sell stake in UTI trustee co

After State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda too entered into a share purchase agreement to sell 8,510 shares or 8.51 per cent stake in UTI Trustee Co Ltd, the trustee company to UTI Asset Management Co Ltd.

In a disclosure to the stock exchanges, BoB said, it will sell the shares at Rs 349 a share, fetching nearly ₹30 lakh. The transaction is expected to be completed in the current quarter. However, the bank did not disclose the buyer.

SBI, LIC, BOB and PNB hold 18.50 per cent stake each in the trustee company while T. Rowe Price International Ltd holds 26 per cent stake.