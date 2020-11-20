Companies and stocks to track today: November 20, 2020

Gland Pharma listing today

Shares of Gland Pharma will be listed on the bourses on November 20. The company's ₹6,480 crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed by 2.06 per cent. The shares were offered in the price band of ₹1,490-1,500 a share. (Here's how to check the allotment status. Both high net worth individuals and retail investors mostly stayed away from the IPO though institutional investors portion got nearly six times.

The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of shares worth around ₹1,250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of more than 3.4 crore shares. The OFS included the sale of up to 1.94 crore shares by Chinese owner Fosun Pharma, one crore shares by Gland Celsus Bio Chemicals, 35.73 lakh shares by Empower Discretionary Trust and 18.74 lakh shares by Nilay Discretionary Trust.

The proceeds from the issue will be used for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

According to media reports, the stock has witnessed strong demand in the grey market ahead of its listing. The reports indicate the grey market premium has soared ₹140 a share.

Will Mphasis acquisition of Datalytyx add strength?

Mphasis on Thursday announced its acquisition of Datalytyx, a leading next-gen data engineering and consultancy company for Pound 13.3 million (about ₹130 crore). Headquartered in London, UK, Datalytyx provides Next-gen Data Engineering, Data Ops and Master Data Management solutions on Snowflake and Talend environments to clients globally.

As the first Snowflake Rockies Partner in the UK, a Snowflake Select Solutions Partner, and a Platinum VAR partner of Talend, Datalytyx provides services for modern data projects enabling faster, more accurate analysis and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Since its inception, Datalytyx has been supporting modern data projects by providing a managed data platform for analytics and machine learning, using best-in-class data tools. The company integrates client environments with platforms from its partners - Talend and Snowflake, creating a single integrated platform for Data and AI. Through its best and brightest talent (including engineers, scientists, and analysts) and data expertise, Datalytyx, has been driving digital transformation for its clients.

Shareholders will closely monitor the development.

Indonesia focus may boost Affle

Shares of Affle India may remain in focus, as mediasmart, company's self-serve mobile programmatic platform, has announced that it has entered into a partnership with Mediabrands, the global media and data arm of Interpublic Group in Indonesia.

Through this partnership, Mediabrands will get to bring mediasmart's programmatic platform to its advertisers and strengthen its propositions for data-driven programmatic advertising in a fast-growing market.

Digital advertising continues to grow at a rapid pace in Indonesia, with programmatic being the preferred method for marketers to reach the most relevant users and deliver the greatest incremental ROI. Boston Consulting Group estimates that mobile programmatic will reach a market share of 36 per cent in the APAC region.

With active campaigns in over one hundred countries, mediasmart is already one of the leaders in programmatic advertising.

IIFL Securities: Buyback meet eyed

Shares of IIFL Securities will be in market participant's radar, as its board is meeting on Friday to consider a buyback proposal.

Besides, size of the issue, shareholders and analysts will also focus on the price, the number of shares to be repurchased and mode of buyback - whether from the open market or through tender route on a proportionate basis. Also, promoters intention - to participate or not - will also be an important factor for investors.

IL&FS Financial: Auction of NPA accounts in focus

IL&FS Financial Services Ltd will auction its external corporate loan book worth ₹5,000 crore, and the bidding process will be launched this week, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

The external loan book includes the loans given to over 70 companies that have turned non—performing, it said.

The company said the sale would be concluded on a cash consideration basis.

IL&FS Financial Services' assets under management stand at around ₹18,000 crore, including external and internal loans and investments.

IL&FS Financial is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd,