Companies and stocks to track today: Oct 7, 2020

The ‘solar moment’ in carbon
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Wednesday will be a big day, as Tata Consultancy Services is set to open the result season. Besides, the result, the board will also declare the details of its buyback plan.
Analysts are expecting a strong set of numbers from TCS. They expect the company to report a 10-15 per cent profit growth sequentially for the July-September quarter and a 2-3 per cent growth in revenues in constant currency (CC) terms.
The focus will be on the buyback plan. If approved, this would be the third buyback from the IT major. Earlier, in 2018 and 2017, the company had repurchased shares worth ₹16,000 crore each with 100 per cent acceptance ratio.
The company had fixed the buyback price at ₹2,100 in 2018 and at ₹2,850 a share in 2017. Both the offers were through tender route on a proportionate basis.
This time analysts expect the buyback could be much higher around ₹20,000 crore
Besides, shareholders and the market will also closely monitor the management commentary on the growth outlook, deal pipeline, and IT spends.
The stock of Reliance Industries will remain in focus at the bourses, as the company announced an investment of ₹5,512.50 crore in its retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures. This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of ₹4.285 lakh crore.
ADIA's investment will translate into a 1.20 per cent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis. With this investment, RRVL has raised ₹37,710 crore from leading global investors including Silver Lake, KKR, General Atlantic, Mubadala, GIC, TPG and ADIA in less than four weeks.
Analysts are watching from where the next round of investments will come from.
The Board of Dhani Services Ltd (formerly Indiabulls Ventures Limited), on Tuesday, allotted 84 lakh shares at ₹175 a share to a foreign investor NWI Emerging Market Fixed Income Master Fund, Ltd. (NWIEM). Through this, the company has raised ₹147 crore.
NWIEM is one of the group entities of NWI Management, an investment fund based out of New York.
Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased to ₹114.54 crore.
The stock may react positively to the development.
Currently, promoters hold 29.06 per cent stake in the company. Among the public, FPIs hold 25.43 per cent stake who include Jasmine Capital, Steadview Capital, Morgan Stanley and Kora Master Fund. Retail investors have 6.77 per cent stake in the company.
The Board of Directors of Indian Energy Exchange has considered and approved a further investment of ₹6.25 crore in Indian Gas Exchange Ltd (IGX), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, by way of subscription to equity shares through the rights issue.
IGX is providing an automated trading platform for transacting, clearing, and settling trades in various types of gas-based contracts.
The stock may see buying interest even as Investors will closely track further developments on this front.
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Experts feel that linking the upcoming vehicle scrappage policy to incentives for an electric vehicle future ...
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Risk in portfolio to be evaluated from January 2021
₹1144 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1133112011501170 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed ...
The stock of Mindtree Ltd, which has been gaining steadily for the past few months, registered a fresh ...
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...