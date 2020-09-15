Companies and stocks to track today: Sept 15, 2020

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Around 550 companies will declare their quarterly results on Tuesday. Among them are Allcargo Logistics, Andhra Cement, Autolite, Auto Riders Finance, Cantabil Retail, DB Realty, Future Enterprises, Gammon India, Gujarat Apollo, ITD Cementation, Jagatjit Industries, Jain Irrigation, Kanchi Karpooram, Liberty Shoe, Manpasand, Mercator, MTNL, Pilani Investment, Rajesh Exports, Rolta India, Shakti Sugars, SpiceJet, Valecha Engineering, VA Tech Wabag, Vedanta, Williamson Magor and WS Industries.
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd on Monday signed a contract to buy a second-hand Very Large Gas Carrier of about 77,922 cbm. The 2002 Japanese built vessel is expected to join the company's fleet in Q3-FY21.However, the company did not provide pricing details.
GE Shipping's current fleet stands at 46 vessels, comprising 33 tankers (11 crude carriers, 17 product tankers, 5 LPG carriers) and 13 dry bulk carriers with an average age of 12.37 years aggregating 3.70 mn dwt. The company has already contracted to sell its 1996 built Very Large Gas Carrier Jag Vidhi, which will be delivered to buyers in Q3-FY21.
The Centre has allowed ICICI Bank to hold above 30 per cent stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd for three years from the date of notification, the private sector lender informed exchanges.
As on June 30, the bank held 51.89 per cent stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co, and 51.37 per cent in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co.
In August, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bharti AXA General Insurance Co Ltd. If the transaction goes thorugh, it would result in reduction of ICICI Bank's shareholding in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co below 50 per cent.
"The exemption during its operation may permit both ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd and/or ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd to consider strategic options such as mergers and acquisitions or capital raise, which have the potential of reducing the bank's shareholding," the bank said.
There are no current plans for ICICI Bank to divest to less than 50.0 per cent shareholding in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. There would be no impact on the current distribution arrangements, it further said.
Shareholders will closely monitor further developments.
Artson Engineering Ltd has received a work order of Rs 17.97 crore excluding GST from Tata Projects Ltd. The order is for manufacture & supply of Process Vessels & SS Tanks for NFC Kota Powder Plant Project.
The order has to be executed within 11 months. Tata Projects is the holding company of Artsons Engineering.
For the quarter ended June 2020, the company had posted a loss of Rs 4.52 crore on revenues of Rs 20.90 crore.
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
₹1057 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1045103010701085 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short term view can Prestige Estates Projects at current levels. The stock has been in a ...
Price decline with higher volumes denotes a strong downtrend
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...