Companies and stocks to track today: September 3, 2020

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Vedanta Resources on Wednesday said the book value of the equity share of Vedanta Ltd as per the delisting regulations is Rs 89.38 a share. This came at a time, when some shareholders were expecting higher revised price.
The promoter group (led by Vedanta Resources Plc) had given an indicative offer price of Rs 87.5 a share on May 12 to voluntary delist the equity shares of its Indian subsidiary.
“As an additional disclosure, we would like to inform that the book value of VEDL’s (Vedanta Ltd) equity shares as per delisting regulations (Book Value), for the year ended March 31, 2020, is Rs 89.38 per share, as extracted from the audited consolidated financial statements of VEDL,” Vedanta Resources said in a statement on Wednesday.
As book value signifies the intrinsic value of the company’s shares, it will set an indicative floor price for reverse book building process.
Vedanta had already received shareholders’ nod for delisting and also in the process of raising funds for that purpose.
The stock, which is currently ruling at Rs 131, may come under pressure.
NCC has received six new orders totaling to Rs 1,548 crore (exclusive of GST) during August. Of this, an order worth Rs 959 crore pertains to Water Division and another Rs 262 crore to Building Division. The balance four orders worth Rs 327 crore pertain to Electrical Division, it said.
These orders are received from state government agencies and do not include any internal orders, it further said.
Shareholders and investors will closely monitor the execution of the projects by NCC.
Shares such as InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo) and SpiceJet will remain in focus as the Centre has allowed domestic airlines to operate up to 60 per cent capacity. Currently, they allowed only to operate with 45 per cent.
In a late evening development, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that the capacity had been increased “after review of the current status of scheduled domestic operations vis-à-vis passenger demand for air travel.”
The order comes into effect immediately, it further said.
The stocks of PSU majors Engineers India and GAIL India are likely to see buying action on Wednesday as, the latter entrusted the Project for the execution of PDH/PP project at Usar, Maharastra to EIL. The project involves setting up of PDH and PP plant at Usar and pipeline from Usar to Uran and storage facilities at Uran.
The estimated order value is Rs.448 crore with a total project completion schedule of 48 months.
Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, Canada’s largest single-profession pension plan, has signed an agreement to invest $350 million (₹2,600 crore) in Edelweiss Alternate Asset Advisors.
The agreement represents a long-term partnership between Ontario Teachers’ and Edelweiss Group that will focus on performing and distressed private credit investment opportunities in the India, said Edelweiss in a statement on Wednesday.
Edelweiss Alternate Asset Advisors has asset under management of about $3.8 billion (₹23,400 crore).
Last week, private equity investor PAG had entered an agreement to invest ₹2,200 crore in its wealth management arm Edelweiss Wealth Management (EWM) for 51 per cent stake.
This partnership will result in unlocking value for shareholders and accelerating business growth, the company they said.
